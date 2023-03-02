Tiong: Motac working with Home Ministry to overcome congestion at KLIA immigration counters

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will work together with the Home Ministry (KDN) to resolve the issue of congestion at immigration counters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said immigration officers had visited the affected counters yesterday and developed plans to settle the problem.

“We will discuss details of the plans and proposals with KDN where possible. Tourists entering our country should not be made to wait too long (to clear immigration),” he said after opening the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference 2023 hosted by the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) here today.

On Monday, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in Parliament that travellers from low-risk countries, namely Singapore, Brunei, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, can use the autogate facilities to clear immigration at KLIA and KLIA2, following long queues that had led to complaints from travellers.

Meanwhile, Tiong said The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry’s (UFI) presence in Malaysia held a significant meaning for the tourism industry in the country.

“As international travels are being restored to vibrancy, Motac is proactively supporting business events and activities that will attract high-yield delegates to Malaysia.

“I am excited to welcome the delegates of UFI to experience our country and recognise the great work between MyCEB and UFI,” he said. – Bernama