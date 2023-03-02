Uggah tells DID to resolve Debak’s flash flood woes

KUCHING (March 2): The perennial issue of flash floods in certain parts of Debak should be tackled immediately by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier pointed out there are actually flood mitigation projects for Debak proposed by the area’s current and former lawmakers.

“However, these projects have yet to be constructed due to several problems, which I believe are now solved,” Uggah said without revealing details.

He pointed out the government sympathises with the villagers who are constantly faced with flash floods during the rainy season, which coincides with king tides.

He told reporters this during his visit to Dewan Millenia, Debak, which is currently providing shelter to 213 victims from 51 families – the highest number of flood victims in the state as of 7am today.

“The victims here are from Kampung Lalang, Kampung Bungey, and Kampung Babu, and we are trying our best to make their stay at the centre to be as comfortable as possible,” said Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman.

He said all relevant agencies including medical personnel at the centre are working together to provide assistance and service to the victims.

“I have also already asked the Welfare Department to provide the babies here with their preferred and suitable milk formula,” he added.

On another note, Uggah said those living in flood prone areas need to always be on the lookout for bad weather conditions.

He added that if there is an order to relocate to a flood relief centre, they must do so to save lives.

“So far, there is a total of six flood relief centres in Sarawak, and I hope that there will be no more additions. The weather also seems to be improving,” he added.