UMS, company to develop innovative water filtration system

KOTA KINABALU (March 3): A collaboration between the Biotechnology Research Institute (IPB) of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and an oil and gas company, Eternity Mode Sdn Bhd, to develop an innovative water filtration system is expected to to bring big changes to the people in the interior of Sabah.

Through the research collaboration, which is the brainchild of UMS researcher Dr Clarence M. Ongkudon, clean water can be consistently supplied to areas in need.

According to Clarence, by using the technology, as much as 50 to 100 liters of water can be distributed in one hour, which is twice the current capacity.

“This collaboration will focus on improving the UMS monolithic water filtration technology to build a fully operational and commercially available system to be installed in remote areas such as Kampung Long Pasia, Sipitang and Kampung Guakon, Tamparuli.

“This technology is developed based on a poly methacrylate membrane that can be recycled and maintained using local technology. With this system in place, it is expected to contribute to the achievement of the sixth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), which is clean water and sanitation.

The low cost of the technology makes this innovation an ideal solution for widespread use in rural areas and as a model for future development projects,” he said.

This technology is estimated to cost RM50,000 and is funded through the Innovation Grant Scheme (SGI) from the UMS Innovation and Commercialization Management Center and is protected under patents owned by UMS.

At the signing of the research agreement, UMS was represented by Clarence while Eternity Mode was represented by the Chief Executive Officer, Gesiri Gambung, and witnessed by IPB director Prof Dr Lee Ping Chin and IPB Deputy Director of Research and Innovation Dr Kenneth Francis Rodrigues.

According to Lee, the collaboration is in line with UMS’s vision to solve problems in the local community through research and innovation activities.