Unemployed man fined for entering, removing geological rocks from Bau national park

KUCHING (March 2) The Sessions Court here today fined an unemployed man a total of RM10,000 in default six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges of entering and removing geological rocks from a national park in Bau without permission.

Sessions Court judge Afidah Abdul Rahman, who convicted Cornelius Lukau, 31, fined him RM5,000 in default three months’ jail for each of the charges.

Cornelius was charged under Section 26(a) of the National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 32(a) of the same Section, for entering Dered Krian National Park in Bau without any permission from the Controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves.

He was also charged under Section 26(g) of the National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 32(a) of the same Section, for removing geological rocks in the national park.

Both offences provide for a fine up to RM5,000 or a jail term for up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of cases, a team of officers who conducted a routine patrol at an area within Dered Krian National Park in Bau, detained Cornelius and seized 16 gunnies containing geological rocks and hand tools around 9.45am on Oct 13, 2021.

It is understood that the geological rocks were unprocessed gold.

He also failed to show that he had a valid permission to enter, take or destroy, and remove geological rocks within Dered Krian National Park from the Controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves.

Meanwhile, in a separate court, a disabled person (OKU) was discharged and acquitted while an unemployed man was fined a total of RM6,000 in default four months’ jail for the same offences.

Bong Chin Lung, 32, and Soon Jun Seng, 61, each pleaded guilty to both offences before Judge Maris Agan.

After taking into consideration that Bong is a OKU card holder with mental disability, the court discharged and acquitted him of both charges.

However, Maris imposed a fine of RM1,000 in default two months’ jail and RM5,000 in default two months’ imprisonment on Soon for the first and second charges, respectively.

Based on the facts of the cases, a team of officers who conducted a routine patrol at an area within Dered Krian National Park in Bau, detained Bong and Soon and seized several gunnies of geological rocks and hand tools at around 5.06pm on April 16, 2021.

Both of them also failed to show that they had a valid permission to enter, take or destroy, and remove geological rock material within Dered Krian National Park from the Controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves.

Both cases were prosecuted by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) deputy public prosecutor Roland Felix Hardin while the three men were unrepresented by a legal counsel.