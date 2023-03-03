12 Sarawak bus companies eligible for federal govt’s support fund

KUCHING (March 3): A total of 12 bus companies in Sarawak are eligible to receive the support fund from the federal government for 2023-2025.

The companies are City Public Link Bus Services Sdn Bhd, Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd, Petra Jaya Transport (S) Sdn Bhd, Bau Transport Company Sdn Bhd, Borneo Amalgamated Transport Co Bhd, Lanang Road Bus Company Berhad, Rejang Transport Sdn Bhd, Teku Road Bus Co Pte Ltd, Sungei Merah Bus Berhad, Miri City Bus Sdn Bhd, Miri Belait Transport Company Sdn Bhd, and Miri Transport Co Pte Ltd.

The agreement on the support fund was signed today between the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and bus operators in Sarawak at the state Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) office here.

Signing the agreement were Sarawak CVLB director Masitah Annuar, who represented the ministry, and a representative from City Public Link Mohd Atan Abdullah, who represented the bus operators.

Sarawak Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin witnessed the signing.

Lee thanked the federal government for extending the support fund to Sarawak.

He said it was introduced in 2012 under the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund (ISBSF) through the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

“Some 12 companies are going to benefit from this support fund within the next three years.

“Altogether, there are 147 registered stage buses in Sarawak now,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony.

A statement from CVLB said the federal government has allocated a fund of RM4.93 million per year for Sarawak to help the eligible bus operators.