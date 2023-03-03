3-day Ops Tapis Khas nets 282 across Sarawak for drug crimes

KUCHING (March 3): Sarawak police conducted a total of 304 checks during 164 raids under Ops Tapis Khas between Feb 27 and March 1 throughout the state.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said during the operation, 282 suspects were arrested for drug-related offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Fourteen of the suspects are women, while the remaining are men. All are aged between 17 and 63,” said he told a press conference at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters today.

Eight suspects were arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, three suspects under Section 39A(2), eight suspects under Section 39A(1), 65 suspects under Section 12(2), one suspect under Section 6, and 197 suspects under Section 15(1)(a).

Mohd Azman said four suspects were also investigated under Section 39C of the same Act as they are believed to be hardcore drug addicts.

He said 197 or 70 per cent of the suspects arrested also tested positive for illegal drugs.

“During the raids, police also seized a total of RM227,060 worth of drugs, which comprising of 2,236.25 grams of methamphetamine, 13 Erimin 5 pills, 67.1 grams of ganja, and 0.25 grams of ketamine,” he said, adding the seized drugs would have been able to cater to 11,329 drug users.

He said the largest drugs haul came from Miri at RM100,080, followed by Sibu at RM65,389 and Kuching at RM55,275.

The raids were conducted in housing areas and drug dens based on information received from the public and police surveillance.

“During this operation, we have also seen that these drugs were brought in and repacked in Sarawak. Most of it is being repacked in juice packets,” said Mohd Azman.

Based on previous cases, the juice packets are laced with ketamine and sold mainly at entertainment outlets.

The police called on the public to come forward with information on drug-related offences by contacting the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department on 012-2087222 via WhatsApp.