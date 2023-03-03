Always monitor govt projects, Harry reminds Bau community leaders

KUCHING (March 3): Community leaders in Bau have been reminded to always monitor all activities and projects that are being implemented by the government departments and agencies in their areas.

Deputy Minister for Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep said monitoring is very important to ensure all activities or development projects that are being carried out in the areas run smoothly, without problems and benefit the people.

“I would like to advise here, if you suspect that the project that is being implemented is rather slow or not according to the approved specifications, it is your responsibility to report the matter to the relevant agency.

“This is to ensure that all projects implemented are delivered according to the schedule and specifications.

“Monitoring and reporting the wrong doings are also part of integrity,” he said at the Integrity Roadshow Series 1/2023 Kuching Division at Bau Community Hall here yesterday.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman reminded all community leaders to remain sensitive to the problems of the people in their areas.

He said the community leaders should not be afraid to report any criminal issue such as drug sales in the village, the presence of illegal immigrants, theft of oil palm and so on.

“As an appointed community leader, it is important you prioritise your focus and responsibility towards the community.

“I believe none of you want the people you are leading to question your integrity.”

Harry believes a leader with integrity is a leader who has strong moral principles, keeps his words and always does the right things according to ethics.