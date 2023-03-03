Anwar sues Pendang MP over defamatory remarks

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is suing Pendang Member of Parliament Datuk Awang Solahuddin Hashim over the latter’s defamatory remarks of the prime minister at the Parliament lobby last week.

Anwar, 75, filed the suit through Messrs SN Nair & Partners at the High Court here around noon today and named Awang Solahuddin as the sole defendant.

Anwar claimed that Awang Solahuddin had uttered the defamatory remarks against him at a press conference at the Parliament lobby when attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting on February 21.

He said the remarks, which were recorded in audio and video forms, had been published and caused to be made public.

“On February 21, 2023, the defamatory remarks from the audio and video footage were published or caused to be published by the defendant on TikTok using the account name @asriasri64chanel.

“The TikTok video was viewed more than 21,700 times, and received 348 comments, over 180 likes, over 22 favourites, and 55 shares as of the date of this suit,” he said in his statement of claim.

The Tambun Member of Parliament also said the MalaysiaKini portal had, on the same day of February 21, republished part of the defamatory remarks in two of its articles in Malay and English titled “MP PAS: Sikap pendendam Anwar lebih teruk daripada Mahathir” and “Why no LCS charges, MP asks ‘more vindictive than Mahathir’ PM’”.

Anwar said the remarks implied that he was vindictive and revengeful and had abused his power as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance by interfering, disrupting and arbitrarily instructing law enforcers and prosecutors in Malaysia to achieve his personal political agenda.

He claimed that Awang Solahuddin had deliberately and maliciously uttered and published the defamatory remarks to incite the public and create personal hatred against the prime minister who is now leading the legitimate unity government and is committed to combating all forms of corruption.

“The remarks have tarnished my reputation as a respectable leader in Malaysia and the world. The publication and republication of the defamatory remarks were the main objective of the defendant to get cheap publicity for his personal and political interests,” he said.

Anwar is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages and compensation as well s an injunction order to refrain the defendant or his agent from republishing the alleged defamatory remarks. – Bernama