BIGEXS to feature more than 5,000 types of plants at BCCK

KUCHING (March 3): The inaugural Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEXS) will feature more than 5,000 different types of plants at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here next week.

Visitors, especially gardening and plant enthusiasts, are welcome to visit the expo, which will be held from March 17 to 19 and admission is free.

Organised by BCCK and Orchidwoods Co, BIGEXS will showcase a unique garden display of plants in various shapes and sizes such as Vanda orchids, Philodendron patriciae, Anthurium veitchii, Anthurium warocqueanum, and Monstera oblique, just to name a few.

Orchidwoods Co director Au Yong Kien Chung said the three-day expo is a great opportunity for budding plant enthusiasts and seasoned plant lovers to view the beautiful flowers and ornamental plants on display while learning more on how to care for their plants.

“We have experts from countries such as Thailand, Singapore, China, Taiwan and Malaysia who will be sharing their knowledge about the specific plants,” he told The Borneo Post in an interview at his residence here yesterday.

He said international expert, Thailand’s Adisak Hongsilp who is the world’s best Vanda and Asco orchid hybridiser will be attending the event.

“He is one of the top breeders for Vanda orchids and a lot of the plants we are looking at now, around 80 to 90 per cent were bred by him,” he said.

Other notable international exhibitors include the owner of Live with Plant Sappasiri Chaovanich from Thailand; and Hainan-based ornamental plant-producing company Dongfang Tengful Horticulture Biotech Ltd.

Au Yong also said renowned botanist and taxonomist Dr Peter Boyce will be speaking at the event.

“He is one of the top aroid plants researchers in Sarawak and in addition to his talk, he will also be joining BCCK’s chefs in a cooking demonstration incorporating local plants,” he said.

Besides the unique garden display, talks and seminars by renowned botanists, and cooking demonstration of edible plants; other highlights of BIGEXS include fashion shows, fringe events by Society Atelier Sarawak, pop-up boutiques for arts and crafts, a marketplace and an international food market.

Au Yong said BIGEXS serves as a platform for locals to gain exposure on growing plants.

“When we grow plants, we want to enjoy the plant and should not be stressed out with figuring out how to make the plants thrive and survive.

“That is why BIGEXS is being held to allow plant lovers at all ages and experience levels to learn about plant cultivation from the experts,” he said.

He added that the expo is an ideal event for plant hobbyists as well as budding plant entrepreneurs who want to start a business in this industry to gain more knowledge.

BIGEXS is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, and was officially launched by its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah last month.

It aims to feature Borneo’s unique nature and horticulture as a passion project for like-minded individuals from within the region with the purpose of promoting Sarawak as one of the horticulture hubs in this region.

For more information, visit its website at www.bigexs.com.my or follow its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.