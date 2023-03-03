Bomba Sarawak told to hold more upgrading programmes

MIRI (March 3): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba Sarawak) has been called on to organise more programmes to upgrade the tactical skills and competency of its personnel.

Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii Siew Sang cited the Competency and Tactical Skills Test (UKTK) as one of the programmes that not only promote good health but also improve the competency and tactical skills of all personnel.

“I would like to congratulate Bomba Sarawak through Bomba Sarawak deputy director Tiong Ling Hii for organising this kind of programme that will surely help to prepare Bomba personnel in facing any kind of incidents, especially here in Miri,” he said when officiating at the closing of the UKTK programme at Bomba Lopeng here yesterday.

According to Yii, who is also Miri City Council (MCC) mayor, apart from upgrading the competency and tactical skills of Bomba personnel, the programme also includes a basic course on fire safety for 24 local enforcement personnel under MCC.

On this, Yii hoped that all personnel involved in the course would be able to make use of the knowledge learnt for the benefit of the community.

Meanwhile, Tiong in his speech said this year’s UKTK was participated by 140 Bomba personnel from Bomba Lopeng, Bomba Miri, Bomba Marudi and Bomba Batu Niah.

The programme kicked off in January and ended yesterday, with Bomba Miri Central winning the overall UKTK competition.