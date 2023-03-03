Coalition of Sabah ethnic groups to be launched Sunday

KOTA KINABALU (March 3): The Sabah United Association of Ethnic Bumiputra Native Council (Magebs) will be holding its official launching ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) this Sunday.

Its chairman, Datuk Abdullah Sibil, said the event is expected to be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the program will be filled with various activities such as dance and singing performances by local ethnic groups and artists as well as an appreciation ceremony for previous and current Magebs presidents.

Created several years ago, Magebs is a joint coalition of various ethnic groups in Sabah with the aim of unity between ethnic groups here.

More than 20 groups have joined the association so far, and three to four more are expected to join after the launch.

“Our goal is to unite all ethnic groups in Sabah and prevent misunderstandings that can arise from the myriad of different cultures, customs, and traditions in our state. If we are all united, we can better understand each other’s ethnic group which will then allow our focus to shift to progressing Sabah as a whole.

“We have a strong sense of belonging between our members. For example, whenever any of them carry out any cultural festivals, we will not hesitate to go and visit, regardless of whether they are from Lundayeh, Rungus, or other ethnic groups,” Abdullah said during a press conference at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday.

He said the association will continue to work with state and national leaders so that they can develop the country while strengthening their dedication to create more understanding between ethnic groups in the state.

Also present at the press conference were Magebs deputy chairman Datuk Juhari Janan and members of their supreme council.