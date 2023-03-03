Dalat One-Stop Early Intervention Centre welcomes children with special needs

MUKAH (March 3): The One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) in Dalat has officially opened its doors for children with special needs.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the centre which started operating this March 1 caters for children with special needs as young as one year old.

“OSEIC Dalat is a pilot project for the rural areas and currently has three trained personnel with five special needs children,” she said during her visit to OSEIC Dalat at the Dalat Welfare Complex today.

The centre creates opportunities for the special needs children below the age of seven to have access to early diagnosis, effective intervention programmes and therapy sessions.

‘”In addition to providing services to children with special needs, the teaching staff can also provide guidance to parents, kindergarten teachers and even school teachers,” she said, adding that this pilot project may be implemented throughout Sarawak if it yields good response and result.

On OSEIC’s first project in 2020 in Kuching, Fatimah said the centre has shown much success where children with special needs who had attended the centre were allowed entry into the primary level at the mainstream schools that implement the Integrated Special Education Programme or at special education schools.