Dr Juanda: Make complaint to Unions if dissatisfied with govt services

KUCHING (March 3): The public are encouraged to make a complaint if they are dissatisfied with the services of government agencies and departments with the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Unions).

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya said they welcome any complaint and view that can improve integrity among Sarawak’s civil servants.

He, however, said the complaint must be constructive and not destructive; not driven by the feeling of hatred or jealousy.

He pointed out that one of the main functions of Unions is the management of ombudsman complaints.

This role, he said, is to receive various complaints and suggestions from the public (individuals) related to the services of government agencies and departments.

“All complaints are examined and investigated based on the International Ombudsman’s practice of independence, neutrality, impartiality, confidentiality and informality.

“Through the Ombudsman, the Sarawak government has actually opened the widest possible space for the general public to give constructive views on the quality of public service delivery.

“This platform should be fully utilised by the public by channelling or making complaints to Unions,” he said when officiating at the Integrity Roadshow Series 1/2023 Kuching division at Bau Community Hall here yesterday.

Juanda said Unions through the Ombudsman Section also takes proactive measures by conducting site visits to development projects, agricultural projects and so on.

He added the Sarawak government will continue to intensify efforts to cultivate integrity at various levels of society.

He pointed out that through the Integrity Roadshow programme, they strive to cover all levels of society in every corner of Sarawak, from south to north, from the border to the village.

He believes that the application of culture and noble values ​​needs to be nurtured holistically, not just literally (word by word) but must begin and be embroidered with the actions of the leader himself.

He said in general, every individual has a duty and responsibility to develop the country and the state through integrity and good governance.

“This noble duty is our joint duty. The process of cultivating integrity and good governance requires continuous effort and will take a long time.

“Each of us will play our own role in championing integrity, not only making it one of our principles and values, but also ensuring it in our every act.

“This means, among other things, choosing the right leader for the organisation. They must ensure the integrity of financial records and statements, reject bribery in obtaining contracts or favours, and provide information when they see dishonesty,” he reminded.

Juanda acknowledged that the effort to prevent corruption is not easy, saying it requires high commitment from top management and the use of various creative and innovative methods in line with current developments and technologies such as Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), blockchain technology and the internet of things (IOT).

“It is more appropriate if we take the approach of ‘prevention is better than cure’ rather than punishing those who fall into this crime,” he added.

Deputy Minister for Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Bau district officer Constantine Gerald David Jonas were also present.