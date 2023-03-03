Dr Sim: Sarawak Cancer Centre’s construction to begin once federal govt inks agreement

KUCHING (March 3): The state will proceed with construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre once the federal government signs the agreement, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the moment the federal government signs the agreement, construction can begin.

“If they don’t sign, we build then later on they don’t want to pay,” he told reporters after officiating at the Coloproctology 2023 convention here today.

Dr Sim said as cancer is the second most common non-communicable disease (NCD) after heart disease, the Sarawak government is very passionate about the centre, which will be able to treat different types of cancer.

“We will continue to make sure our Sarawak Cancer Centre gets going.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Anwar (Ibrahim) has agreed in principle. In fact, all the previous prime ministers all agreed but nobody has signed yet. I will continue to follow up (on it), ” he said.

Dr Sim said Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Sarawak Health Department have presented the project’s details to the Ministry of Health (MoH), pending the number of beds needed.

“Some politicians said we do not know the price. It’s not that we don’t know the price; it depends on the number of beds, whether (we want) 300, 400, or 500 beds because it depends on how far you want to cater for the future. The 300 beds cost about RM800 million, 400 beds are about RM1 billion, and 500 beds are RM1.2 billion.

“Sometimes when you do planning for hospitals, you may not need to have so many beds straight away but you need to have the space. Otherwise, you will have to rebuild again. So, all those armchair politicians who are just trying to attract cheap publicity say Dr Sim is confused and doesn’t know how much; they are the ones who are confused because they do not know about hospital planning,” he stressed.