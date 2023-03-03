Dr Sim: Sarawak in dire need of more colorectal surgeons

KUCHING (March 3): Sarawak is in dire need of more colorectal surgeons, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

With colorectal cancer being the fourth most common cause of death in Malaysia and Sarawak accounts for about 350 cases every year, Dr Sim said the state needs about 30 colorectal surgeons, or 10 per cent of the ideal number of colorectal surgeons in the country.

“Without all these experts and their teams, we will not be able to do well.

“The specialists realised that one of the reasons why there are so many colorectal cancer deaths in Malaysia is the lack of screening,” he told reporters after officiating at the Coloproctology 2023 convention at a leading hotel here today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Society of Colorectal Surgeons president and Coloproctology 2023 organising chairperson, Professor Dr April Camilla Roslani, informed that there are only three colorectal surgeons in Sarawak.

Two of them are based in Kuching – at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Unimas, and one in Sibu, she said.

On whether private hospitals have the resources to deal with colorectal cancer cases, she said at the moment a lot of colorectal cancer cases are managed by general surgeons.

“Ideally, you want to be managed by a specialist, particularly if you have the more advanced or complex (form of) cancer.

“We have calculated that for Malaysia ideally we want to have around 200 to 300 colorectal surgeons. At the moment, we have less than 80 in the whole country and most of them are based in Peninsular Malaysia,” she said.

With the theme of ‘Beyond Precision’, the Coloproctology 2023 convention is happening from March 2 to 5.