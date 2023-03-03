Federal govt asked to upgrade Baram’s former logging road, facilities

MIRI (March 3): The federal government has been called on to look into ways to upgrade former logging roads as well as dilapidated schools and health facilities in Baram constituency.

In making the call, Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau said his constituents had suffered long enough due to the poor road connectivity and called for immediate intervention.

“A lot has been said about highways in the last few days in Parliament. We talked about two- to three-lane highways, but today I want to talk about my constituency in Baram; its logging roads.

“Logging roads, when it rains the roads are slippery. When it is dry season, the roads are dusty. Previously, when there were timber companies operating in the area, they will usually repair these roads, but now there is no timber left, hence these roads are abandoned,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday.

With better road connectivity, Anyi said his constituents living in remote areas in Baram could enjoy a smooth ride to Miri and beyond.

He stressed the road from Lapok to Kilo 10 (KM10) up to Bario and Long Jekitan in Ulu Baram must be upgraded as well as the road from Lapok to Long Loyang in Ulu Tinjar, as these are the main roads that connect the people of rural Baram with Miri.

Touching on education, Anyi lamented that there are at least nine schools in his constituency that are dilapidated.

“I hope that all dilapidated schools in Baram would be repaired or upgraded this year because we have been raising this issue since two years ago. We were told that there have been no suitable sites; I think this is just the issue of bureaucracy, because I believe that the Sarawak government is willing to provide the sites (for construction of new school buildings) to the federal government,” he said.

Among the schools that need “facelifts” or rebuilding are SK Long Bemang, SK Long Lellang, SK Sungai Peking, SK Pengarah Enteri, SK Long Jeeh, SK Long Jegan, SK Long Banga, SK Long Miri, and SK Uma Bawang, he said.

Anyi also thanked Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek for visiting Baram schools SK Sungai Liam and SK Lepong Ajai in January and allocating RM150,000 for each school to carry out maintenance works.

“I hope that this can become an example that can be emulated by other ministers to visit rural areas, especially Baram,” he said.

The third-term MP also highlighted the condition faced at health clinics in rural Baram.

“The state of our clinics in Baram are in a very dilapidated condition, leaky roof, and without electricity.

“In Baram, there are more than 20 health clinics and I urge the ministry to approve some allocations for these clinics to be repaired,” Anyi said.

He cited the Long Lama health clinic, which has been closed since 2020 following a landslip and was never repaired, as well as the project to upgrade Long San health clinic.

“I hope funds for these two projects can be expedited. For Long San clinic, I believe the allocation is there, just that the process is delayed,” he lamented.

Anyi stressed that if these three main issues in Baram are addressed by the federal government, there will no longer be debates on unfair development between rural areas and cities.