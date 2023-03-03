Five Korean, China tourists hurt as van and lorry collide in Ranau

RANAU (March 3): Seven people, including five tourists, suffered minor injuries when the van they were traveling in collided with a lorry at Kilometer 3, Jalan Ranau/Kundasang, near Kampung Kibbas, here on Friday.

Ranau police chief Deputy superintendent Simium Lomudin said the incident happened when the tour van was heading to Poring from Kota Kinabalu around 10.30am.

“The van was carrying five tourists from Korea and China heading towards the Poring hot-spring from Kota Kinabalu when it allegedly swerved into the path of the on-coming lorry that was heading to Kundasang from Ranau.

“The 40-year-old van driver was pinned in the driver’s seat and it took a few minutes for the fire and rescue personnel to free him.

“The other six passengers in the van sustained injuries and were taken to the Ranau hospital for further treatment,” he said, adding that the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Simium said the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Simium reminded motorists to be careful when using the road.