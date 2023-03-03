Health Ministry out to address lack of workforce in radiology, radiological technology

KUCHING (March 3): Sarawak still lacks people working in radiology and radiological technology, with only 333 radiographers for government services, as stated in the statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in December 2020.

According to Health Department Sarawak deputy director of public health Dr Rosemawati Ariffin, the ministry is doing its best in promoting this field so that more would be aware of it.

“We know that the number of people working in the related field, for sure, is not enough so we try to promote more for people to have knowledge about it.

“Maybe some in Sarawak would choose this field to be their career. We know the number of (these) people who work in the MoH is not enough at this time,” she told a press conference at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today, where she officially announced the details on the upcoming Asia-Australasia Conference of Radiological Technologists (AACRT) 2023.

She said it was important to honour the pioneers and leaders in radiology and radiological technology who had contributed significantly to the advancement of this field.

“Radiology has come a long way since its inception and is a vital part of the medical world. We believe that by acknowledging the past, we can innovate from what our predecessors have done, and together build a better future.

“It is a great pleasure to be here today to officially announce the AACRT 2023, which will take place from Aug 11 to 13 this year at the BCCK, with the theme ‘Honouring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Nurturing the Future’,” she said.

Adding on, Dr Rosemawati said in the modern medicine world, the field of radiology and radiological technology is rapidly advancing, and thus, this conference aims to provide a platform for technologists and professionals in this field to come together and exchange ideas, knowledge, and advancements.

“The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, breakout sessions, oral presentations, an exhibition and social and networking sessions.

“We have specially invited distinguished speakers from across Asia and around the world, who will share their expertise and experience in the field. The participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in radiological technology, including new imaging techniques, radiation safety, patient care and more,” she said.

Dr Rosemawati also regarded the conference as being ‘an excellent opportunity’ to network with professionals from different regions and backgrounds, share ideas and experiences, and establish new collaborations.

“Apart from this, delegates flying into Sarawak will of course get the opportunity to explore the vibrant city of Kuching and experience its unique culture, arts, food and nature,” she said.

Meanwhile, AACRT 2023 Conference Convenor and Malaysian Society of Radiographers president Sawal Marsait said the event could expect to host between 600 and 800 delegates, thus, providing economic value to the state and its tourism industry.

The AACRT is hailed as the second-largest conference for radiographers globally, after the International Society for Radiographers and Radiological Technologists (ISRRT) World Congress that was last held in December last year.

“This conference is a biennial event, and the last one was held in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021, where we saw an excellent turnout of attendees and a fruitful exchange of ideas,” said Sawal.

In his remarks, Business Events Sarawak acting general manager of capacity and development Dylan Redas Noel said the conference would be an opportunity for local radiographers to learn from their international peers.

“Our local radiographers can actually interact with all the international radiographers and create a network or alumni or some kind of relationship there.

“From there, they are learning from the experiences of other radiographers around the world.

“It is not just us sharing about our experiences based on our culture and ethnic groups, but also learning from other countries and their technologies that they have,” he said.

Registration for AACRT 2023 is now open. Get more information by going to www.aacrt2023.com.