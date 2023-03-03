Friday, March 3
Idrus Harun’s tenure as AG extended for another six months

Idrus’ new tenure will begin on March 6. ― Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): Tan Sri Idrus Harun’s tenure as the attorney general (AG) has been extended for another six months.

In a statement today, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced that Idrus’ new tenure will begin on March 6.

Idrus, who is a former federal court judge, was first appointed to the position on March 6, 2020, when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister.

He replaced Tommy Thomas, who resigned from his position after Pakatan Harapan fell from power that year.

Idrus’ contract was previously renewed on March 8, 2022, under former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Malay Mail

