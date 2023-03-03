Ipoh cops detect culprits in viral video of teens sticking heads out of sunroof

IPOH (March 3): Police have tracked down the driver and passenger in connection with a viral video showing two children sticking their heads out of the sunroof on social media, recently.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said police detected two video recordings lasting 29 seconds and 9 seconds which were uploaded on Malaysia Automotive Shiftposting’s Facebook page yesterday.

He said the video footage showed the driver of the MPV was negligent on children’s safety by allowing them to stick head out of the ‘sunroof’ of the vehicle on Jalan Sultan Idris Shah.

“Initial investigation found that the incident occurred on March 1 at around 10.40pm and the case was investigated under Section 336 which is negligent act that endanger the life or safety of others and Section 31 (1) (A) of the Child Act 2001 for exposing children to danger,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said at the time of the incident the mother of the children aged 16 and 13 was in a vehicle driven by a relative.

He also asked the person who recorded the video to come forward and file a police report for further investigation.

“I also advise road users not to endanger the lives or safety of others with dangerous act,” he said. — Bernama