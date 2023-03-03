Kuching sellers not increasing price of kueh chap despite dearer chicken eggs

KUCHING (March 3): Despite the hike in chicken egg prices in Sarawak, kueh chap sellers will not increase the price of food they sell and will continue to include eggs in their preparations.

“I don’t want to hike the price of my food even though the price of chicken eggs is going up in Sarawak and I will also continue to include eggs in my kueh chap.

“If possible, I hope that I don’t have to hike the price of my kueh chap even though the price of eggs has increased,” said a trader who only wanted to be identified as Gan.

According to the operator of Uncle Gan Kueh Chap, a stall at Bandar Riyal in Kota Samarahan, the price of his kueh chap remained at RM8 to RM12 a bowl.

Another Kueh Chap stall operator, David Bong, concurred with Gan, and said there would not be any change in the price of his kueh chap and he would continue to add eggs in his kueh chap.

“I believe the hike in egg prices is not much, so I don’t think there is a need to increase the price of kueh chap for now because it’s not necessary.

“Our stall will continue to include eggs in our kueh chap because eggs are a vital ingredient of the Sarawak style of kueh chap,” said Bong who operates a kueh chap stall at the Tabuan Tranquility area.

The price of Kueh Chap at Bong’s stall currently ranges from RM9 to RM13.

As for Dylan Tan who operates the well-known Lao Ya Keng Kueh Chap stall in Sekama, he said that he can still survive with the present prices of eggs in Sarawak, provided there is not much of an increase.

Like Bong and Gan, he said he did not wish to see customers complain of higher prices for kueh chap just because of the hike in egg prices.

“Last time (before last year) one tray of eggs cost me around RM12 to RM15 or so. Now, it’s around RM20 but I don’t mind such price for now because what’s important is that my customers do not see me raising the price of my food due to the hike in egg prices,” said Tan.

Like in Bong’s stall, the price of kueh chap at Tan’s stall currently ranges from RM9 to RM13.

A check on kueh chap stalls around Kuching city in areas such as Third Mile, Pending and Padungan also found that no stall had hiked the price of their food items.

Recently, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry said that the Cabinet had agreed in a February 17 meeting for the government to continue to subsidise chicken eggs until June 2023 which would incur a total cost of RM1.28 billion.

The ministry said the move is to ensure supply of eggs remains stable and hoped that a study on targeted subsidies would be finalised soon.

Following the tabling of Budget 2023 last Friday in Parliament, economist and think tank Socio-Economic Research Centre’s (SERC) executive director Lee Heng Guie had said subsidy rationalisation can be done by floating prices of items such as petrol, and to then combine it with targeted financial aid to lower-income groups to partially offset the higher prices that may result after price controls are removed.

Reacting to the announcement by the government, Sarawak Livestock Breeders’ Association also said recently that the Malaysian government’s plan to remove controls on the selling price of chicken and eggs after June is a good idea that could even result in farmers being able to boost production due to reduced uncertainty for their farms.