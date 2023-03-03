Lee: Business travellers want flexibility, frequent flights

MIRI (March 3): Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin has called on MYAirline to provide regular, adequate flights to cater to the corporate and business sectors.

According to Lee, the business community has voiced out their concern for the need to have more regular, adequate flights, while at the same time offering travel flexibility for business travellers.

He said this to reporters after attending a discussion session between members of Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) and MYAirline here yesterday.

“The flights must be regular at certain convenient hours, not just for them to fly out, but also for businessmen and investors to come to Miri,” he said.

Among those present at the discussion session were MYAirline chief executive officer Rayner Teo and MCCCI chairman Ling Chiong Sing.

“I already discussed with Rayner this morning. I told them that they must also take care of the corporate sectors.

“Those in the corporate sectors are different as they are not leisure travellers. Business travellers want travel flexibility, with regular flights at certain hours convenient for them.

The flight frequency between Miri and other destinations also needs to be looked into as Miri is an oil and gas city with bustling activities, he reiterated.

Lee remarked that it was his ministry’s policy to get as many airlines to fly Sarawak routes as he had received feedback from business travellers who complained of the difficulty in securing seats, especially for Miri-Kuala Lumpur flights and at hours convenient to them.

“For businessmen, this is very important. To them, time is money. They need more regular flights so that they can even fly in the morning and come back in the evening.

The ministry is trying its best to get more airlines to come in and increase flight frequency and schedules to support our business communities and bring in more investors to our city, said Lee.