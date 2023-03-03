Longhouse residents in Sarikei advised to be on guard for possible landslide

SARIKEI (March 3): Residents of Rumah Empeni and Rumah Chuat, Jalan Kim San in Sungai Rusa near here have been advised to be on guard as there is a possibility for another landslide to happen.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said the continuous downpour from midnight till early Wednesday morning had caused a landslide just a metre away from Rumah Empeni.

He said he was made to understand that a landslide had occurred at the same site before and despite works done to fortify the area by a contractor hired by the Public Works Department, it had happened again.

“A continuous downpour could trigger another (third) landslide which could pose great danger to the longhouse and its residents,” he said.

In saying this, Mahmudin and several policemen who were present to inspect the site of the incident advised the longhouse residents to stay alert and be prepared for any eventuality.

The recent landslide had measured up to about 60 metres by 10 metres in front of Rumah Empeni.

A nearby longhouse, Rumah Chuat was also affected by the incident as loose soils had fallen on the road, rendering the15-door longhouse to be inaccessible.