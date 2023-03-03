Martin Ben refutes statistics Tebedu District fourth poorest in Sarawak

SERIAN (March 3): The latest statistics classifying Tebedu district as the fourth poorest in Sarawak are not accurate, said Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben.

He said both he and Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada discussed the matter during a recent lab session and they did not agree with how the agencies had come up with such statistics.

He pointed out they both felt that important data such as current income of the people was not registered by the agencies involved, and he also believed the eKasih (assistance for hardcore poor) data for Tebedu has not been updated.

Most of the villages and settlements in Tebedu district are under the constituencies of Kedup and Tebedu, which are represented by Martin and Dr Sinang respectively.

“Not that I want to be in denial, but I think the data being used are those registered with the eKasih programme.

“We want to challenge the agencies (involved) on what standard was used which put Tebedu as the fourth poorest,” he said when officiating the MPOB-UKM Endowment Chair community programme with oil palm smallholders at Dewan Ranchan here yesterday.

On the programme organised by MPOB-UKM Endowment Chair, he said it was one of the initiatives to help smallholders to obtain the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil Certification (MSPO).

He said the MSPO certification is not just for sustainable palm oil production and to increase productivity of fresh fruit bunches (FFB), but also important for the palm oil from these smallholders to be accepted in international markets, including those in the United States and the European Union.

He pointed out that the country’s palm oil industry is facing numerous challenges and accusations, particularly regarding sustainability issues that threaten the palm product market, which have affected the country’s palm oil reputation.

“Now they (our competitors) use our environmental issues such as deforestation. So, with the MSPO certification, it shows that we care about environmental issues,” Martin said.

He also noted the programme organised by MPOB-UKM Endowment Chair also aimed to educate the smallholders on ways to diversify and boost their income.

The programme was attended by 300 participants mainly oil palm smallholders. Also present were Bukit Simuja assemblyman John Ilus, Malaysian Oil Palm Board (MPOB) deputy director general Dr Ramle Moslim, MPOB-UKM Endowment Chair manager Assoc Prof Dr Norlin Khalid and the chair’s cluster head of civil society and community Assoc Prof Dr Novel Lyndon.

Norlin in her speech said the MPOB-UKM Endowment Chair has implemented several MPOB-UKM@Kampung programmes in Sarawak, including at Kampung Mentu Tapu, Serian in 2019.

She said the aim was to assist these smallholders in achieving MSPO certification as well as to assist them in increasing their income through optimal use of their land.

Ramle, on the other hand, said the number of MSPO certification holders in Serian is now at 90 per cent based on the latest data.

He singled out the Koperasi Penanam Sawit Mampan (KPSM) Serian District Berhad as one of the best performing in the country.