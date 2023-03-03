Maximise support fund to improve quality of bus services, Lee tells operators

KUCHING (March 3): Bus services will remain as one of the important aspects of public transport that is still very much needed in Sarawak, including in the urban areas, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“Although we are going to have autonomous rapid transit (ART) transport, we still need bus service for the last mile, which means the ART passengers will need to take a bus from the terminal to get to their destination,” said Lee.

He said this to reporters after witnessing the signing of agreement for the support fund between the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and bus operators in Sarawak at the state Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) premises at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here today.

Since the establishment of the Ministry of Transport, Lee said the state government has helped bus operators and the people by implementing the RM1 bus fare within the town areas.

“With the subsidised RM1 flat-rate bus fare, that is one of the ways we try to encourage the public to use bus services, to help those that rely on buses to go to work and also to ease their financial burden,” he said.

“Under the national budget 2023, the federal government has allocated RM150 million for the implementation of the Stage Bus Services Transformation (SBST) programme in Malacca, Sabah and Sarawak.

“We hope the allocation will help bus companies in their operations for them to buy new buses, to improve their services and provide quality services to the commuters.

“In line with our vision to provide world-class bus service system, it is also important that the bus services are reliable and arrive at the destination on schedule.

“Most importantly, they must be punctual according to the schedule and this is one of the terms and conditions for the bus operators to receive support funds from the government,” he said.