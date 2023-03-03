Murum rep discusses proposals for Sungai Asap, Apau Koyan with Premier

KAPIT (March 3): Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon recently paid a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Petra Jaya, Kuching.

During the audience with the Premier, Kennedy gave a briefing on issues in Sungai Asap and Apau Koyan resettlement schemes, and handed over the working papers to him for his reference.

Among the matters discussed during the courtesy call were a proposal to build a one-stop entrepreneur centre at Apau Koyan, setting up a Digital Village at Sungai Asap, allocation to build a Catholic church at Sungai Asap, funds and land to construct Malaysia Evangelical Theology Seminary (METS) Campus at Apau Koyan, to improve and upgrade the logging road from Tubau to Jelalong, special development fund for the 15 Uma (longhouses) at Sungai Asap and seven Uma at Murum Resettlement area, and to improve and upgrade the mini stadium and the community hall at Sungai Asap.

With Kennedy during the courtesy call were officers from Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), an architect and a consultant.

Kennedy was grateful that the Premier granted him the courtesy call.