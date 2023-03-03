Plan in place to address H5N1 should it develop into pandemic, says deputy S’wak Health director

KUCHING (March 3): The avian influenza A (H5N1) virus could potentially cause another influenza pandemic similar to the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 if it spreads to humans, said Dr Rosemawati Ariffin.

The Sarawak State Health Department Public Health deputy director said as such the Ministry of Health (MoH) has had an Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Plan in place since 2005.

“We need to take action as soon as we detect it. Even now in Malaysia we do have simulation exercises so that when the disease comes, we will be able to take action based on our plan.

“This plan has been around in Malaysia since 2005 and we review it from time to time,” she told a press conference today to officially announce details on the upcoming Asia-Australasia Conference of Radiological Technologists 2023.

She was asked to comment on what the state or country is doing to handle the global H5N1 situation, which the World Health Organization (WHO) reported as “very worrying”.

Dr Rosemawati said the ministry also conducts ongoing surveillance on all influenza diseases, including H5N1.

“We would continue to do the surveillance as many countries have cases of H5N1 now. Hopefully with the influenza surveillance we can pick up on certain new influenza viruses so that it is an alert for us to take action.

“For us in MoH, as soon as we detect any new influenza, regardless it is H5N1 or others, we will alert WHO and then we will take action based on our Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Plan,” she said.

According to the WHO avian influenza weekly update on Friday last week, as of Feb 23 there have been 240 cases of human H5N1 infection cases reported in four countries – Cambodia, China, Laos, and Vietnam – within the Western Pacific Region since January 2003.

Of these cases, 135 were fatal, resulting in a case fatality rate of 56 per cent.

The last case was reported in China last year, with an onset date of Sept 22 and death on Oct 18 last year.