Roland wants govt to help S’wak paddy farmers

MIRI (March 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Roland Engan is calling on the relevant ministries to assist farmers, especially in rural Sarawak, whose paddy fields were raided by monkeys and birds resulting in less harvest.

Roland in a statement yesterday said that there are many farmers who are affected by not only monkeys, but also birds and grasshoppers.

“Because of the attacks from these monkeys, birds as well as grasshoppers, the farmers who depend on rice cultivation now do not have sufficient rice for the whole year.

“Their supply can only last for two to three months, while some of them did not manage to harvest anything this year,” said Roland.

He thus called on the relevant ministries to look into the issue and find effective mechanism to help the farmers so as to ensure their food security.