Sape star Alena Murang to launch maiden solo art show at La Promenade Mall

KUCHING (March 3): Sape star Alena Murang will launch her first solo art exhibition at La Promenade Mall here this March 18.

Themed ‘Colours of the Highlands’, the show will run until April 30 at Hoan Gallery on Level 3 of the mall. Entry is free.

The exhibition will showcase some 50 never-seen-before pieces, all by Alena, which are also up for sale going from RM1,000 to over RM25,000 per artwork.

According to the award-winning Kelabit musician, who has performed in concerts staged around the world, painting has always been her ‘first love’.

“My mother harnessed my love for painting at an early age, encouraging me to draw, colour, make collages, embroider and paint.”

The ‘Colours of the Highlands’ exhibition signifies Alena’s attempt of ‘pouring contemporary Kelabit stories onto the canvases’.

She described the works as a ‘joyful reclamation of Kelabit heritage through memory’.

Some of Alena’s artworks are based on traditional Kelabit designs that look like large encompassing swirls.

She recalled first seeing these swirls, called ‘arit’ in Kelabit language, in old black-and-white photos.

Historically carved into stone and wood, this swirling design is hardly used by the Kelabit community today.

Sarah Lois Dorai, a young Kelabit filmmaker based in the UK, remarked: “The Colours of the Highlands successfully breaks past the time barrier that surrounds indigenous imagery and allows us to look at Kelabit culture with fresh eyes.

“Her (Alena’s) collection forces us to deconstruct our traditional perception of cultural preservation and reconstruct it into a world of cultural revival. Revival, unlike preservation, usually involves the introduction of something new into the mixture, which Alena has masterfully done through her playful use of colour.”

Hoan Gallery owner, Hoan Kee Huang, commented: “We all know Alena as a talented musician. Her vocals and sape-playing have given voice to Sarawak on a global stage.

“What most of us don’t know is that she’s such a talented painter.

“I’m floored by what I’ve seen – from delicate portraits to abstract pieces and beautiful flora.

“For six weeks, Hoan Gallery will become Alena’s gallery.”

It is informed that several ultra-large pieces are being kept tightly under wraps, and the media previews of selected pieces would be run starting next week.

“A three-panel piece called ‘The Storyteller’ is the one to look out for. It comes with an audio piece, which gives insight into Alena’s process of receiving songs from her village elders.

“It’s hypnotic, emotional and timeless. That is truly Alena. Such art demands your total attention,” said Hoan.

Distancing from the over-exoticism that much of Bornean arts have found themselves blanketed under, Alena wants the ‘Colours of the Highlands’ to spark down-to-earth conversations about contemporary heritage.

The show opens this March 18, with the ceremony to commence at 7pm.

For more info, visit hoangallery.com or lapromenademall.com.my.