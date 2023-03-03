Seeking greener pastures, teen cook in Sibu loses over RM2,000 to Facebook job scam

SIBU (March 3): A 19-year-old cook here lost a total of RM2,170 after falling victim to a job scam recently.

In a statement, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the police received a report from the victim on Feb 27 at around 10am saying she lost RM2,170 when applying for a job through Facebook.

He said the victim saw a job vacancy advertisement for the post of ‘administrator’ on Facebook.

Interested in the offer, she clicked the link and registered personal information through an application called ‘Kiss Garden’.

After she was done filling in the information including her bank account, she received a text from the bank saying that RM2,170 had been transferred to an unknown account.

Realising she had been scammed, the teenager then lodged a police report.

Zulkipli urged the people not to trust or be influenced by jobs that offer great returns on social media.

He urged the people to always verify with the company or organisation carefully before applying.

For advice or further information, contact the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559 or 03-26101599, head to the nearest police station, or go to http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my.

Alternatively, follow the CyberCrimeAlertRMP Facebook page.

Members of the public can also check with the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997.