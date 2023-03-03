Selangor FC hands Kuching City FC 5-0 drubbing

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): Selangor FC continued their winning streak after handing Kuching City FC a five-goal drubbing at the Stadium Negeri Sarawak in a Super League match in Kuching tonight.

The Red Giants squad started aggressively, launching attack after attack and got their first goal as early as the fourth minute through Jordanian Noor Al Deen Mahmoud Ali Al Rawabdeh.

The team under the guidance of coach Tan Cheng Hoe continued their aggressive play and again were rewarded with a goal five minutes later courtesy of striker Ayron Del Valle Rodriguez after latching on to a pass from team captain Brendan Gan.

In the second half, Irfan Bakti Abu Salim’s boys were again left standing when Noor Al Deen scored for the second time in the 48th minute.

The goal feast continued in the 65th minute when Brendan brilliantly completed a move from the left of the field thanks to Muhammad Faisal’s pass.

Selangor young attacker Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri piled the misery on Sarawak with a stinger in the 73rd minute to complete the rout.

Meanwhile, the other match at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan saw hosts Sri Pahang FC collecting three points after downing Kelantan FC 4 – 1.

Attacker Kpah Sherman Sean gave the fans a reason to cheer when he scored the opening goal as early as the 12th minute followed by a goal from Filipino-German midfielder Kevin Langbehn Ingreso in the 38th minute.

Sri Pahang scored another goal through naturalised player and team captain, Sergio Aguero in the 43rd minute.

Argentine defender Stefano Brundo added a fourth goal for Sri Pahang FC three minutes later, before Kelantan player Miguel Angel Garrido scored a consolation goal for Kelantan in injury time. – Bernama