Seniman lodges police report over movie that allegedly insulted Islam

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): Persatuan Seniman Malaysia (Seniman) has lodged a police report against an Indie film ‘Mentega Terbang’ that it alleges insulted Islam and promoted seditious content in some scenes.

Seniman secretary-general Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nafiah said it was inappropriate for the film to be shown on any platform in the country and action should be taken against it.

“Seniman urges the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation against the producer, director and scriptwriter under the Sedition Act 1948 and appeals to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the matter under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Seniman is deeply concerned about a scene in the film that can affect racial harmony, by involving Islamic religious issues, which is protected under Clause 1, Article 3 of the Federal Constitution,” he told the media after lodging the report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Delilhan Yahaya, when contacted by Bernama, said the case had been handed over to the Ampang Jaya district police for further action.

The film ‘Mentega Terbang’, which has been uploaded for free viewing on digital streaming platforms received objections from Muslims in the country for allegedly containing elements of religious pluralism.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Film Producers Association (PFM) has issued a reprimand directed at local film producers and is asking them to be more sensitive to content development especially when dealing with religious issues, race and culture in the country even with subtle attempts as depicted in the film ‘Mentega Terbang’

PFM president Pansha said the production company, Anomalist Production and Meng Kheng Entertainment have committed an offence under the Finas Act 244 by not applying for a Filming Certificate of License (SPP) from Finas, and not having any licence to produce local films.

“Even though ‘Mentega Terbang’ was broadcast through digital streaming and its content beyond the control of the Censorship Board (LPF) or without screening permission from Finas, its broadcast on the internet can still be controlled by MCMC,” he said in a statement today.

He said the national film policy guided by the FINAS Act 244 and Film Censorship Act 2002 (Act 620) must be respected.

“An agency has been entrusted to monitor the content of a film and not a third party, like what happened with the film ‘Pulau’. PFM is urging that authorities take quick action,” he added.

Meanwhile the LPF is studying all aspects related to the film ‘Mentega Terbang’ before taking further action.

The Home Affairs Ministry informed in a statement issued today that the board has taken note of the issues raised and based on the review, the film was not in the board’s censorship record and is being shown online (via an internet platform).

“Therefore, the screening or streaming of ‘Mentega Terbang’ is out of the board’s jurisdiction,” the statement read. – Bernama