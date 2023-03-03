S’wak Chinese community disappointed with Education Minister’s no plan to recognise UEC

KUCHING (March 3): The Chinese community here is disappointed with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s recent statement that her ministry has no plan to recognise Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), the credential held by students of Chinese independent secondary schools.

Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee said the minister’s stand and statement was a let-down, while calling on the federal government to emulate the Sarawak government in the recognition of UEC.

“We are disappointed with the stand and statement of the Education Minister. The federal government should take a leaf from the Sarawak government and learn from us in recognising UEC with a credit in Bahasa Malaysia (BM).

“The issue of UEC has been used by all political parties especially the Chinese-based parties to further their political agenda and to woo the support of the Chinese community.

“Unfortunately, when they come into power, they all seem to either change their stand or have no political will to see their promise and pledges in their election manifesto through,” he told The Borneo Post.

He was commenting on Fadhlina who was recently quoted by Free Malaysia Today as saying that her ministry does not plan to recognise UEC.

The minister added that such a stand was based on the National Education Policy, and the Education Act 1996.

“As always, the Chinese community has been left with disappointment and given the short end of the stick after being promised and deceived for too many times,” said Wee, who is also Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management treasurer.

Despite this, he said the Chinese community will continue its long journey in their quest of the recognition of UEC by the Malaysian government.

He hoped that the Chinese community will be able to achieve its goal in the not-too-distant future.

Not only has the Sarawak government recognised UEC with a BM credit, but it also has been granting annual allocations to the 14 Chinese independent secondary schools in the state since 2014.

Such annual grants started off with RM3 million in 2014 and increased by RM1 million every year.

The Free Malaysia Today report pointed out that recognising the UEC was among the key pledges in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto for the 15th general election.

“The coalition promised to make public higher education institutions recognise the UEC, on the condition that applicants had at least a credit for the BM paper in their SPM examination,” said the report.

Back in 2018, when PH took over Putrajaya, it formed a task force to gather views on the recognition of UEC, as this was also among PH’s election pledges in the 2018 general election.

The task force, however, ceased after the change of government in 2020, despite having completed a report.