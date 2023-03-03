Temenggong Lau: Recognising UEC is for the good of the country

SIBU (March 3): The Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management is hoping that the unity government will have the courage to recognise Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

Its chairman, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, said giving recognition to UEC is for the good of the country and augurs well for a multi-racial country like Malaysia.

“To me, I think this is the right thing to do,” he said, when asked on a FMT report stating that Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has no plans to recognise the UEC.

In a brief written parliamentary reply on March 1, Fadhlina was quoted as saying that this stand was based on the National Education Policy, and the Education Act 1996.

The news portal further reported that in July last year, Fadhlina’s predecessor, Radzi Jidin, had also said the ministry did not plan to recognise the school-leaving examination for Chinese-medium high schools.

On this, Lau said: “When you are talking about UEC recognition, you are not only talking about policy…I think we have to take many aspects into consideration, when you decide what to do with the issue.

“How can the Education Minister without discussing this in the government – they just mention in the parliament, saying that this stand was based on the National Education Policy, and the Education Act 1996. I think this – to me, I feel that the minister should not make the statement just to push away the matter.

“All this while, I think UEC has already become a political issue. We hope that the unity government will have the courage to recognise UEC, which is for the good of the country and this is something good for a multi-racial country like Malaysia.”

Adding on, he recalled that in the last two or three parliamentary elections – a lot of political parties in their manifesto had said that if they formed the federal government then, they were prepared and going to recognise UEC.

“This unity government’s components comprise of PH, which include PKR, DAP, (and Amanah) and of course, BN, GPS and GRS. I think for PH, the recognition of UEC as far as I know has always been in their manifesto every election, and more so for DAP.

“GPS – no question about it already (as) during (the time of) the former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, already recognises UEC.

“Therefore, if all the component parties in the unity government want to recognise UEC, I think GPS will definitely support,” he said.

Adding on, Lau pointed out that UEC has been able to achieve a standard recognised globally, “which is why we feel that the government should recognise it”.

Explaining the advantages of recognising UEC, he said the pool of talent produced from the Chinese Independent schools will be retained in the country.

“Those people who studied in Chinese (independent) school – you allow them to go into the national university and study locally so that they will stay and serve in the country.

“A lot of these people are quality human capital to help in nation building. Otherwise, those completing their studies in Chinese independent schools – many will be grabbed by our neighbours like Singapore and then, that will be a loss to our country,” he said.

According to Lau, over so many years, Chinese education has been doing very well in educating the younger generation and producing human capital which is advantageous to the country.

He also stressed on the importance for the education system and policy to be more open and holistic.

“I think our (Sarawak) Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) also mentioned that for a country – the people able to speak more languages, is an advantage to the country in terms of competitiveness,” he said.