Worker shortage forces Batang Lupar 2 bridge project to revise projected completion date

KUCHING (March 3): A shortage of workers has caused construction on the Batang Lupar 2 bridge project near Sri Aman to fall behind schedule.

The project costing RM223.6 million involves the construction of a cable bridge spanning 870 metres.

Undertaken by a Naim Gamuda (Naga) joint venture, the project’s revised completion date was Nov 24, 2024, but the projected completion date is now Feb 28, 2025.

“We are cognisant of the fact that during the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign workers cannot come in. Then countries like China and Indonesia had adopted a close-door policy but now they are opening up,” Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said in a statement today following his site visit yesterday.

“The Sarawak government has formed a special task force to ensure all applications for foreign workers are speedily processed so that the problem can be solved.”

The Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development said he had a very fruitful discussion with the Batang Lupar 2 bridge contractor’s representatives.

“They have identified their main problem. They need to get more workers, probably some construction materials … Otherwise they are quite ready to pick up on their work momentum to reach to the projected level,” he said.

Uggah said the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) and the state Public Works Department (JKR) will continue to engage with contractors to help them solve issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this would allow them to complete their projects as scheduled and with the expected quality.

On another matter, Uggah said the state government also had the Variation of Price (VoP) policy to help contractors facing the surge in prices of construction materials due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it was very important that contractors, including road contractors, played their respective roles in ensuring that they could deliver as scheduled and with the quality expected.

“Now, we have a total of 10 bridges that we are building along our coastal highway. So, we at MIPD and the JKR, will be monitoring their construction closely,” he pledged.

State JKR deputy director Cassidy Morris, who accompanied Uggah, added the iconic Batang Lupar 2 bridge could even be completed within this year should the contractor be able to get more workers.