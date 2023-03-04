100 days Unity Government: Hope and expectations

KUCHING (March 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Unity Government, which is reputed to be the first of its kind in Malaysia, has today reached the 100th day milestone since its formation.

Formed by an alliance of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), the Unity Government was the result of the 15th general election on Nov 19 last year which concluded with no decisive win for any coalition.

To get a grasp of how the new administration had performed in the last three months or so and what are expected going forward, The Borneo Post spoke to personalities in Sarawak and Sabah.

Here’s what they have to say:

Libat Langub, Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Secretary-General

“We are confident of this present government being able to carry the country forward. This is because this type of government in the present prevailing political circumstances should be capable of achieving unity among the Malaysian communities.

It is our sincere hope that the unity government would continue to develop stronger relations with Sarawak, and with GPS – being one of the main pillars forming this government – for the betterment of all Sarawakians.

We are, however, concerned that the implementation of the various economic policies and Malaysia Plans (MPs) for six decades since the formation of Malaysia, had not significantly uplifted the Dayak community.

The various economic plans and policies did not permeate to the Dayak community.

The Dayaks’ participation in business, commerce and industry remains very marginal; only a handful have made significant progress, but the majority of the Dayaks still lag far behind other communities in Malaysia.

Some of those in the Dayak business community have the relevant expertise and experience in various sectors of commerce and industries. However, being new to business, they are handicapped by their limited capital.

We reiterate our call for the need to formulate a specific economic agenda or policy meant to address the issues affecting the Dayak business community, by establishing a special unit dedicated to the Dayak community under the Prime Minister’s Department.”

Anuar Ghani, Lawyer

“I think the formation of the Unity Government is good because it represents a plural Malaysia. All the races are represented. East Malaysia, in particular Sarawak, is in a stronger position to demand its rights and fairer allocations.

Yes, I am confident because Anwar Ibrahim talks about key issues, in particular eradication of poverty, which is something he has fought for since his student days.

Also he talks about giving what was promised and agreed by the fathers of the federation to Sabah and Sarawak during its formation.

(So far) the government has achieved two things.

Implementing MA63, but the last few governments have also talked about this. Let’s see whether we get our 40 per cent, a fairer share of oil, and devolution or decentralisation of powers.

The fact that Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been appointed as DPM means we have a voice close to the very center of power. But all this remains to be seen.

Second, the allocation of RM1 billion for roads and the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) to Kalimantan. Two roads, Serudung- Simanggaris (RM839 million), and Bantul, Pensiangan- Lumbis (RM329 ,million) will open connectivity with our nearest neighbour, Kalimantan Utara.

We will have a bigger market for our products, partake in the development of Nusantara, Tanah Kuning and Mangkupadi (the world’s largest green industrial park at 70,000 acres).

Sabah is the poorest, sickest and most illiterate state in Malaysia. Today I was told we will also be the most affected by climate change. We may lose our shores and mangroves.

We need to get out of this unwanted position.

We also have food security issues. We import 75 per cent of our rice and 95 per cent of our beef. Sabah’s GDP is US$6,000, Malaya US$12,000, Sarawak US$13,000. Singapore is US$97,000. By calculation, we need foreign direct investments (FDI) of about RM48 billion to be at par with Malaya. One way we can pay for the FDI is through carbon sales.

If the federal government does not have the funds, allow us to get FDIs to solve our problems. We need to take responsibility and the means to take matters into our own hands.

This is the 60th year since we formed Malaysia. Unlike before, we now have educated, capable and competent people who are ready, willing and able to look after the state.

We need good governance with high integrity. No more of the waterworks fiasco where the people were robbed systematically of their basic utilities and rights.The funds went to corrupt politicians. No more of that or rent seeking practices. A clean government with strong economic programmes.

We have major problems like illegal immigrants, floods, dilapidated schools, lack of connectivity ( internet), insufficient hospitals, sovereignty issues (Sulu claim) among others. The Federal government must feel shame that we are in this distressing situation and do all that it needs to solve these problems.

If it doesn’t, it will reap what it sowed.”

Dato Richard Wee, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president and Yayasan Sarawak Board Trustee

“The Unity Government is the most practical solution in the given circumstances when political and economic stability were badly needed then.

At this juncture, we need to provide political and economic stability with a pair of steady hands to take our country forward. Stability can provide confidence at all levels, including the foreign business community.

Our hope going forward is a stable government that focuses on the economic agenda of achieving economic growth; one that has clear goals and initiatives with a practical road map to achieve them; one that has clear indicators to track and monitor progress of all policies on incentives and initiatives.

Also I hope that the government would improve the efficiency of the government machinery by reducing bureaucracy, all the tedious processes and red-tapes; instilling result-oriented and meritorious system that would encourage individuals to attain key performance index (KPIs) with positive attitude; also, to create business-friendly environment in assisting the business community, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to benefit from government’s policies.”

Joanna Kitingan, Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) women council chairperson

“The Unity Government was formed out of circumstances by virtue of a Hung parliament and not an electoral majority. I am confident that Malaysia can move forward only if the powers to be are sincere with ‘MPH’ – Meritocracy, Pragmatism, Honesty. Only righteous values can save Malaysia.

Achieving legitimacy by getting a parliamentary confidence vote, eliminating many political appointees and bringing credibility to certain governmental functions – except a possibly worst comment by the under qualified Education Minister for saying they will not recognize UEC which is unjustified – as among the achievements so far.

To move forward, the government has to address the uneven distribution of wealth. They were unable to solve Sabah’s high poverty rate and extremely low GDP per capita and failed to honour agreed terms in the Malaysia Agreement.

Sabah needs US$48 billion to equalise GDP per capita income with the national average but the new government has no answers.

We still need more women politicians to balance the gender roles. I hope that basic necessities like the urban roads and rural roads be given priority as well as water and electricity be upgraded – no disruption. And we hope to see the total elimination of corruption in all levels of government and politicians.”

Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan, Universiti Putra Malaysia Professor of Political Science and Academy of Sciences Malaysia Fellow

“The Unity Government is merely a name. It is no different from how previous governments had been formed since Malaysia Day in 1963. It is essentially a coalition government called ‘Unity Government’, formed from a coalition of many parties because no party had a majority after the 2022 general election.

Not much has been achieved (by the government so far). Changes introduced by Anwar Ibrahim, as Prime Minister, are temporary. For example, the raising of special grants from RM16 million to RM300 million is not a permanent change. (The special grant is given annually to Sarawak and Sabah under the Federal Constitution).

Any PM can choose to do so, and perhaps the next prime minister would not be committed to keeping the same amount; he or she could either increase or even lower the amount. So, the basic question is what has Anwar Ibrahim really introduced that is sustainable?

Nothing so far.

Anwar Ibrahim’s election battle cry to assure all that he would be a fair leader, could be epitomised by: ‘Anak Melayu adalah anak saya. Anak Cina adalah anak saya. Anak India adalah anak saya. Anak Iban atau anak Kadazan: mereka semua anak saya’ (The Malay children are my children. The Chinese children are my children. The Indian children are my children. The Iban or Kadazan children – all are my children).

But some actions of his government do not reflect this.

For example, recent appointments made by the Ministry of Higher Education to positions such as vice-chancellors, deputy vice-chancellors, chairmen and members of university governing boards have been given to one ethnicity. Where is the ‘anak Cina anak saya, anak India anak saya, anak Iban anak saya’?”

Nizam Khalyd, Sarawak Entrepreneurs Association President

“The formation of the Unity Government was formed to break away from the political stalemate after GE15. Whether we accept it or not, we must keep moving forward and focus on the important agenda pertaining to economy and business, cost of living and the people’s welfare.

I believe that the Unity Government can carry Malaysia forward, if there’s a radical change to our policy towards reducing inflation and high unemployment rates, and also promoting entrepreneurship.

The best achievement reflected by the Unity Government so far is Anwar Ibrahim’s assurance to resolve, restore and fulfill the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and uplift the pace of development of the two East Malaysian states.

This is reflected in the formation of a technical committee led by the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to steer unresolved matters on MA63 and amendments to the Federal Constitution.

Over the span of 60 years, the huge economic gap between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the lack of basic infrastructure and connectivity there, require immediate attention from the Unity Government.

For Sarawak, rural infrastructure development still remains a challenge.

Also, focus on Sarawak potential for business activities such as sago, palm oil and nipah palm, and also on transforming agriculture to agribusiness.

I also hope the Unity Government would agree to review special grants entitled under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution to ensure distribution would be fair for all parties.”

Audry Wan Ullok, Sarawak Tourism Federation President

“Changes will not happen overnight, but I think we are in the right direction towards better checks and balances, more accountability and transparency, which will be good for the country’s image, not only internally, but also internationally.

The country has been adversely affected by a multitude of financial scandals over the years.

There is a feeling now that investors will also feel much more confident in making informed decisions over working and investing with Malaysia.

I travel quite a bit and the feedback that I always get from foreigners is that things are on the mend in Malaysia.

The setting up of a Special Committee by PM Anwar to look into MA63, and headed by a Sarawakian DPM, is a good move. At least there can be some more serious focus and attention towards correcting this.

More funds will be given into developing our infrastructure, especially to complete construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, the road system into the interior areas, improving our education (schools in the interiors) and access to healthcare for Sarawakians.

We look forward to having better accessibility (more flights) and better infrastructure, as Sarawak is such a large state with so many natural attractions that are hard to get to, and when these areas are opened up and become more accessible, visitors would come and companies would be more encouraged to invest in new accommodation facilities and other amenities.

We also need a lot of training and capacity-building so as to improve the standards of service delivery and professionalism among tourism industry players.

National parks and iconic tourism attractions must always be maintained according to the high standards, and at the same time, we must always be environmentally-responsible to keep our attractions clean and green.

We should not be priced as a cheap destination.”

Datuk Dr John Payne, Wildlife Management Expert

“I believe that it is a welcome change from 65 years of dominance by one race-based party in a multi-ethnic nation. General George Patton’s quote that ‘If everyone is thinking alike, then someone isn’t thinking’ provides some hope that the unity government might break out of the habit of looking at the past and instead planning for the future.

Probably the amendment to the Constitution that will allow children born overseas to Malaysian women the right of Malaysian citizenship (an achievement so far). It is unconscionable that a purely accidental slip in the Constitution, written by five, old -non-Malaysian men in 1957, should have remained unaddressed by the many thousands of MPs who could have raised the issue at any time since then, but who could not be bothered to do so.

This perhaps provides hope that other issues – for example, lack of mention of the concepts of environment, biodiversity and carbon – that should be included in the Constitution, could now be addressed by a Parliament that has an elevated ability to think independently.

Of the 26 Ministries now constituting the national government, only one has agencies that consider non-human wild species. And those agencies seem to be concerned more with law enforcement rather than policy or management of non-human species populations.

I think it is fair to say that well over 99% of national government effort is for human welfare. This makes sense in that only humans vote for a government, but relegating all non-human wild species to such a wafer-thin position does not bode well for our own, human future.”

Dr Andy Russel Mojiol, Universiti Malaysia Sabah Associate Professor

“I believe that the formation of the Unity government can carry Malaysia towards good governance with increased transparency and accountability.

The government has actively intervened in the economy to promote economic growth by promoting business, investor, and consumer confidence; supporting innovation; and ensuring a productive and sufficiently large workforce.

For Sabah, I hope that the infrastructure will be improved. The roads need to be improved, especially in town areas where they are still not tar-sealed, and are ‘berlubang-lubang’ (have potholes).

In Germany’s road system, motorcycles and bicycles have their own pathway.

I also hope that education will be free for all from the secondary school level up until university. I suggest we follow the European education system where all is free.

There should be a good governance system and no corruption.”