Allocation for S’wak in revised Budget 2023 still an increase from before, says Fadillah

KUCHING (March 4): The RM5.6 billion allocation for Sarawak as announced in the recent revised Budget 2023 is an increase from previous allocation, reminded Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He was responding to various quarters who voiced their disappointment at the allocation.

Fadillah pointed out that the specific budget for Sabah and Sarawak was usually RM4.5 billion to RM4.6 billion, but this time there is a specific increase with RM5.6 billion for Sarawak and RM6.5 billion for Sabah.

“People often become rhetorical about why Sabah gets more than Sarawak every time there is an allocation, but we have to remember that there are many other allocations apart from specific allocations.

“We have to remember that there are also operational allocations, such as the payment of salaries to teachers, police, army and so on. If combined, it is quite a large sum,” he told a press conference at the ‘Juh Bekpes Programme with FY’ breakfast session with 45 Petra Jaya Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu youth members today.

Fadillah noted that under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, Sarawak is also getting an additional RM300 million every year.

He said there is also another allocation of RM20 billion in the budget for Sabah and Sarawak to continue implementing the Pan Borneo Highway project as well as the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, among others.

Fadillah said that the distribution of allocations should be made based on the government’s capability and capacity to do so, and by emphasising on the needs and priorities.

“To me, what is important is that when there is an allocation we have to focus on how we want to ensure that the allocated project or programme can be implemented effectively.

“If there is allocation but it is not spent, then it is of no use,” he said.

As such, Fadillah said one of Sarawak’s demands is for projects in Sarawak to be implemented by the state itself, through agencies like Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak or Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak.

“I hope that will speed up the implementation of the projects, so that there will be no more delays or allocation returned because it was not spent,” he said.