Bomba delivers 46 packs of dry food to Rh Sumpun residents

SIBU (March 4): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) delivered 46 packs of dry food items to the residents of 46-door Rh Sumpun in Sungai Selidap, Sarikei after their access road was cut off due to floods.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Bomba operations centre said the food items, which included rice, were channelled from the Sarikei Division Welfare Department.

“The operation to deliver these items ran from 8.51am to 9.35am today,” said the spokesperson.

Also present at the operation was Sarikei Welfare Department officer Rohaini Kipli.