Dr Juanda: S’wak govt instils ethical integrity, opens to views and criticisms

KUCHING (March 4): The Sarawak government is open to all views, suggestions and constructive criticisms and suggestions for maintaining efficient governance.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman or Unions) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya said this at the launching of the Kuching Division Integrity Tour series here yesterday.

The state government, he said, has been carrying out the tour for the past five years at the grassroots level to instil transparency and integrity as well as to ensure that the development projects that are being implemented in the village or in their area are well utilized.

“I believe the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and the community are the best ‘eyes and ears’ in ensuring that each project follows through the specified specifications,” he said, adding that the government agencies have limitations in terms of time and manpower to monitor each project.

“The state government has also decided that all statutory bodies and local authorities send all financial reports and expenditure expenses reports to the special committee managed by Unions for review before being approved by the cabinet,” he said.

For this objective, a total of 166 certified integrity officers (CeIO) have been placed in ministries, departments, administrations, divisions, statutory bodies and geomatics and land surveying division (GLS).

Deputy Minister of Energy and Environment Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, Unions director Semawi Mohamad, Kuching Division Resident representative Low Suk Fong, and Kuching District Officer Sofhi Jebal were among those present at the event.