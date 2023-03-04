Dr Mahathir dissociates himself from Mukhriz’s political move

PUTRAJAYA (March 4): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he had nothing to do with his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz’s plans to bring Pejuang into Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Dr Mahathir said Mukhriz, as Pejuang president, was free to do what he deemed fit for his party as Malaysia is a democratic country.

“We are a free country. He can do whatever he likes; whether it will be well received or not is another question,’’ he told a press conference after attending the ‘Dialog Sepentas Perjuangan Yang Hilang’ event here.

According to media reports, Mukhriz had sent a membership application to PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 1, with copies of the letter extended to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau.

On February 10, Dr Mahathir left Pejuang after the party he founded decided to quit the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition.

The former prime minister then joined Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) on March 1 to continue with his struggle for Malay rights. – Bernama