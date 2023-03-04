Drainage upgrading works on two neighbourhoods in Sri Aman reach completion

SRI AMAN (March 4): It is hoped that with the completion of drainage upgrading works on Jalan Litak and Jalan Kho Eng Hong here, there would be no more flash floods hitting these neighbourhoods in the future.

According to Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, the project was implemented under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant, with the works involving the upgrading of the 300-feet concrete ditch with two RC culverts over Jalan Litak. It was completed by Syarikat Norjahan Trading, with a ceiling cost of RM200,000.

“The drainage upgrading works on Jalan Kho Eng Hong Road, also a RTP project, recorded a ceiling cost of RM200,000,” said Harden, who is Simanggang assemblyman, in a statement issued in connection with his visits to the project sites.

He also went to inspect the progress of another drainage upgrading project at Taman Siang, costing RM2 million and undertaken by Peransang Maju.

“The project kicked off on July 6, 2022, and the works should reach completion by May 6, 2023.”

During the inspections, Harden was accompanied and briefed by Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) divisional engineer Mazolizam Mohamad.