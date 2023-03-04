Elderly motorcyclist dies after crashing into dog at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (March 4): An elderly motorcyclist died moments after he knocked into a dog at Mile 11, Jalan Kuching-Serian at 6am today.

According to a witness, the deceased was still alive when he was moved from the middle of the road to a carpark of a premises by passing motorists who stopped and came to his aid.

The deceased, identified as Boon Nam Maew, was also said to have complained of chest pain before breathing his last.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced Boon had died.

It is believed that Boon, who was staying nearby in the area, was heading home when he collided into the dog.

His body was later transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.