SHAH ALAM (March 4): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has declared a dividend rate of 5.35 per cent for conventional savings for 2022 with a total payout of RM45.44 billion.

During the EPF 2022 financial performance media briefing, its chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, also announced a 4.75 per cent dividend for shariah savings with total payout of RM5.70 billion for 2022.

This brings the total payout amount for 2022 to RM51.14 billion. — Bernama