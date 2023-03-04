Fadillah hopes to set up youth leadership training centre in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (March 4): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof wants to establish a training centre for youths in the Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency.

He added that he hopes to realise it within this term as their MP.

At a breakfast session with some youths from Petra Jaya this morning to get their feedback on the performance of the new government, Fadillah said the centre will focus on leadership programmes.

“One of the questions raised was what my aspiration is for Petra Jaya youths. I shared that if I have the capability and capacity, I want to establish a training centre for leadership programmes to groom our youths to be leaders.

“Leaders not just in terms of politics but also in various sectors, including corporate, business, community, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and so on,” he told a press conference after the session.

Fadillah said it possible, it would be good to give the youths exposure not only at the state level but also at the national and international levels.

“This way, we will have young people with leadership and management skills who can bring Sarawak to greater heights. That is my hope for the youths here and I hope to realise it within this term,” he said.

A total of 45 youths aged between 18 and 28 participated in the ‘Juh Bekpes Programme With FY’. They are from the Protem Youth Wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) with 15 each from the state constituencies of Tupong, Samariang and Satok.

Also present was his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir.