Fadillah: S’wak needs to meet certain conditions before allowed to bring in foreign workers

KUCHING (March 4): Sarawak is still facing some problems with bringing in workers from Indonesia due to certain conditions that need to be met, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“There are still less foreign workers in Sarawak. I was informed that there are still issues concerning workers from Indonesia, as there are still conditions that need to be met and that is why Indonesia does not allow their workers to enter Sarawak.

“To solve this problem, we will discuss with the state government on how we can facilitate the entry of these foreign workers,” he told a press conference at a breakfast session with 45 youth members from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Petra Jaya today.

Fadillah said that generally, the situation with the entry of foreign workers is improving with almost 80 per cent of the industry’s capacity being filled nationwide.

This is following policies implemented by the government to facilitate their entry, as well as to recalibrate those already in the country.

On another note, the Minister of Plantation and Commodities said Malaysia will finalise discussions with Thailand on becoming a member in the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) after the latter completes its general election.

He said that so far, Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to become members of the CPOPC which aims to voice out against the discriminatory trade barriers against palm oil and rubber producing countries to the Asean level.

“The discussions have been going well. We hope to bring this agenda to the Asean level. If Asean accepts, then we will have a better strength to face pressure from other countries.

“We have not set the date to go to Thailand to discuss the matter further, as Thailand will be having its election soon. We will wait until that is over, because in case there is a change (of government), we are worried that whatever we have discussed will not be finalised,” he said.