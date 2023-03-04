Fadillah to check with Education Ministry on why UEC not accepted as part of national syllabus

KUCHING (March 4): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will find out from the Education Minister on why the ministry has no plans to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) as part of the national syllabus.

He said he will discuss with the ministry to find out what the reasoning or rationale is behind the decision to not accept the credentials held by students of Chinese independent secondary schools.

“Of course, I support if federal will follow what Sarawak has exercised, which is we recognise UEC,” he told a press conference at the ‘Juh Bekpes Programme with FY’ breakfast session with 45 Petra Jaya Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) youth members today.

Fadillah noted that the previous government had considered to recognise UEC if it included some subjects from the national syllabus.

“I remember during the previous government, what we were looking at was only if UEC will absorb some of the national syllabus – in particular History and so on – then it may be able to be recognised.

“Which means there is still room to negotiate and discuss with all the associations of Chinese education. Let me get all the details first when I go back (to Putrajaya),” he said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek recently released a statement saying that the ministry does not plan to recognise UEC.

The minister added that such a stand was based on the National Education Policy, and the Education Act 1996.

Recognising the UEC was among the key pledges in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the 15th general election.

Following that, the Chinese community here voiced their disappointment at the decision, with Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee calling it a “let-down”.

“We are disappointed with the stand and statement of the Education Minister. The federal government should take a leaf from the Sarawak government and learn from us in recognising UEC with a credit in Bahasa Malaysia (BM).

“The issue of UEC has been used by all political parties especially the Chinese-based parties to further their political agenda and to woo the support of the Chinese community.

“Unfortunately, when they come into power, they all seem to either change their stand or have no political will to see their promise and pledges in their election manifesto through,” he told The Borneo Post on Friday.