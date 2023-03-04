Fatimah: Organ donor pledges from S’wak increase to 2,285 in 2022

KUCHING (March 4): There is a significant increase in the number of organ donor pledgers in Sarawak in 2022 compared to 2021, said Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Child Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said although Sarawak as a whole only recorded 0.5 per cent of the total organ donor pledgers in Malaysia, the number of new pledges showed a marked increase.

“The statistics that we got from the Health Ministry showed an increase in 2022 with 2,285 new pledges compared to the 269 in 2021.

“We hope the number of Sarawakian organ donor pledgers will continue to increase in the years to come,” she said at a blood donation programme held at the Community Social Support Centre here today.

Fatimah pointed out that the digital Organ Donor Pledge was launched on MySejahtera on Sept 6, 2022.

She said that in line with digitisation efforts, it can be seen that the registration statistics of organ donor pledges in Malaysia have surged.

She also reminded pledgers not to worry about not being given the best treatment when they are sick simply due to being registered as pledgers.

“Don’t worry, we have been assured by the medical department that all patients will be given the best treatment to save lives,” she said.

She added that the hospital’s Organ Procurement Unit will only contact the National Transplant Resource Centre if there is a referral case of a potential organ donor who is suspected of brain death or has been confirmed to have died from cardiac arrest.

“The pledger will also not automatically become an organ donor after death because consent still needs to be obtained from their family members or heirs.

“Thus, whoever has pledged to donate their organs should discuss and inform their family members of their sincere intention,” she said.