Housing complex for less fortunate Muslim converts suggested

KOTA KINABALU (March 4): The state government should consider constructing a housing complex for less fortunate Muslim converts here, said Lumadan assemblyman Datuk Ruslan Muharam.

He said there are a lot of converts here who have to rely on charitable organisations such as the Saudara Kita Welfare Organization (SAHABAT) to provide them with temporary housing.

Part of the reason for this is because some of their families could not accept their switch to a different religion, causing them to be ousted and without a place to stay.

Hence, he suggested building a housing complex complete with the necessary facilities to aid the converts.

“This is merely my personal opinion to ensure their welfare is taken of. Sometimes it is not easy for them to return to their family after adopting Islam, so I will do everything I can to lessen their burden.

“I will try to bring this matter up to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as he is a man who prioritizes the welfare of not only Sabahans but the people as a whole,” he said during an appreciation ceremony hosted by SAHABAT at Ming Garden hotel here on Friday night.

The ceremony was held to give appreciation to SAHABAT members and allies who have assisted in guiding recent converts to their new lives as Muslims.

Ruslan, who is also Assistant Minister to the

Chief Minister, lauded the association for playing an exceptional role in guiding their new brethrens so they do not stray from the right path.

He also praised their efforts in making sure the converts are not sidelined due to unfortunate situations by not only providing them with housing but also food aid as well as holding educational seminars.

Meanwhile, SAHABAT president Johari Buning Abdullah agreed with Ruslan’s suggestion for the construction of a building complex not only as a housing area but also as a place of education.

He explained that they often have to borrow classrooms from schools here to hold teratak fitrah or guidance classes for the converts but it is unsustainable, especially during the schools’ examination sessions.

“We have also been doing our best in providing temporary shelters for dozens of new converts who were abandoned by their families but we do not have enough funding to consistently do this.

“A new building complex specifically for them will not only guarantee a place to stay while they figure out their next move but also prevent them from being involved in unhealthy activities,” he said.

Johari said the association currently provides a temporary shelter in Likas and had also bought a property in Telipok for the same purpose but it is unsuitable and not conducive as it is a small house.

He is pleading for kind souls to provide donations to the association as the yearly aid of RM100,000 from Sabah Zakat Centre and RM30,000 from Sabah Islamic Affairs Department (Jheains) are not sufficient to fund their efforts.

A lot of costs are incurred every year, he said, such as a monthly RM5,000 to RM6,000 fee for several ustazah and ustaz to teach the guidance glasses as well as a monthly RM2,000 in electricity and water bills for their temporary shelters.

“The association is also pleading for a donation of a four-wheel drive vehicle to facilitate our travels into rural areas. Currently we have to rent vehicles so we can channel aid to Sabah’s interior.

“We try to help hundreds of new converts every month in various districts here such as in Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Pitas and Matunggong.

“This costs us an average of RM10,000 every month. A four-wheel drive vehicle will certainly lessen our burden and allow us to reach more areas,” he said.