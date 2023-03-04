In Sibu, two kittens saved from car engine bay

SIBU (March 4): Quick action by the Fire and Rescue team (Bomba) here saved two kittens that were hiding in the engine bay of a car at Rejang Park yesterday.

Sibu Central Fire and Rescue Station chief Suan Kaha said they received an emergency call about the incident at 10.57am.

“On arrival at the location, they found two kittens at the engine bay as reported,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the operation commander ordered his personnel to rescue the kitten using protective equipment (PPE) until they were successfully removed.

“After ensuring that the situation was safe, the team returned to the station. The operation ended at 11.14am,” he said.