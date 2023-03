KUCHING (March 4): The last temporary relief centre for flood victims in Sarawak, the Sports Complex in Julau, closed today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said the relief centre, which before this housed 14 people from five families was closed at 2pm.

Floods hit Sarawak since Tuesday following continuous rain involving Kuching, Bau, Siburan, Engkelili, Debak and Julau. – Bernama